Robert Reich: How CEOs Are Ruining America – OpEd

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Today, America’s wealthiest business moguls – like Jamie Dimon, head of JPMorgan Chase – claim that they are “patriots before CEOs” because they employ large numbers of workers or engage in corporate philanthropy.



Rubbish.



CEOs are in business to make a profit and maximize their share prices, not to serve... 👓 View full article

