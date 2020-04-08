Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Russia’s Confusing COVID-19 Response – Analysis

Russia’s Confusing COVID-19 Response – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
By Fabrice Deprez*

(FPRI) — The Moscow lockdown announced on March 29 is an unprecedented event in Russia’s post-Soviet history, as are the similar measures introduced across the country to slow the spread of COVID-19. Yet, the way that Russia has responded to the outbreak so far has followed an unusual pattern: early,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Russia’s Confusing COVID-19 Response – Analysis https://t.co/qWpUHeDECs https://t.co/ZjJ9diUwzG 1 hour ago

ROJNAME_english

Rojname News English Russia’s Confusing COVID-19 Response [Foreign Policy Research Institute] https://t.co/jrD4EE5NBE 3 hours ago

FPRI

Foreign Policy Research Institute Russia’s Confusing COVID-19 Response @fabrice_deprez #COVID19 #Russia https://t.co/YY2r2OThv1 7 hours ago

MaiaVanRijn

Maia Otarashvili RT @FPRI: Russia’s Confusing COVID-19 Response @fabrice_deprez https://t.co/YY2r2OThv1 7 hours ago

FPRI

Foreign Policy Research Institute Russia’s Confusing COVID-19 Response @fabrice_deprez https://t.co/YY2r2OThv1 9 hours ago

FPRI

Foreign Policy Research Institute Russia’s Confusing COVID-19 Response @fabrice_deprez #COVID19 https://t.co/YY2r2OThv1 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.