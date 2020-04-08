Global  

Henry Kissinger Calls For A New Post-COVID World Order – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Henry Kissinger thinks the Coronavirus is a threat to his precious New World Order, so he wants President Trump to do whatever he can to protect the system. In an opinion piece that was published in the Wall Street Journal on Friday, the former Secretary of State urged Trump to launch a grand project, like the Marshall Plan, to...
