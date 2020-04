Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the USA, Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday (April 7) pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. It is to be noted that Square Inc is a payments processor co-founded by Dorsey and he is currently the CEO of this firm. 👓 View full article