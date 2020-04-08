Julian Assange And Lockdown Injustice – OpEd

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Scribes of the Julian Assange case must surely gawk with a sense of horrified wonder at each proceeding unfolding at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. Assange is in a battle that can only be described as titanic, seeking to avoid the clutches of the US Justice Department, not to mention its legal system, and... 👓 View full article

