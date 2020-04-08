Appeals Court Upholds Texas Abortion Ban Amid Coronavirus

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoAn appeals court is allowing Texas to limit abortions as part of the state's coronavirus response.



A panel of Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals judges ruled Texas can include most abortions on its list of non-medically necessary surgeries — only allowing them if the mother's life is in jeopardy.



