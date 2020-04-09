Global  

Japan coronavirus infections reach at least 5,000 cases: NHK

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The total number of Japanese novel coronavirus infections hit 5,002 on Thursday, NHK public broadcaster said, showing no signs of slowing despite Japan's move this week to impose a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other areas.
News video: Tokyo closes shops, Kyoto keeps tourists away as virus spreads

Tokyo closes shops, Kyoto keeps tourists away as virus spreads 02:27

 More Japanese regions are asking to be included under emergency rules as the number of new coronavirus cases rise.

