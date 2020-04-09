Resigned Navy Official's Guam Trip Cost U.S. $243,000 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch VideoFormer Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's trip to Guam last weekend cost the Department of Defense more than $243,000, according to USA Today.



Modly made the trip to address sailors on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt after the dismissal of Capt. Brett Crozier. The outlet reports that Modly's 35 hours of air...

