German coronavirus curve gives reason for cautious hope - Merkel

Reuters India Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Strict social distancing measures have helped Germany to slightly slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, giving cautious hope some of the restrictions could be eased after Easter.
