New York rules out mass coronavirus burials but admits 'unclaimed' victims are being laid to rest on Hart Island

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

New York City has ruled out using Hart Island for "mass burials" after drone footage circulated of a large trench at the public cemetery. Mayor Bill de Blasio released a statement on Twitter about Hart Island stating the public cememtary would not be used as a "mass burial" site despite reports. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 9 hours ago Coronavirus Update: Executive Order Will Allow Out-Of-State Funeral Directors To Help In New York 00:49 Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will issue an executive order to allow out-of-state funeral directors to come in and help.