New York rules out mass coronavirus burials but admits 'unclaimed' victims are being laid to rest on Hart Island

Independent Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
New York City has ruled out using Hart Island for "mass burials" after drone footage circulated of a large trench at the public cemetery. Mayor Bill de Blasio released a statement on Twitter about Hart Island stating the public cememtary would not be used as a "mass burial" site despite reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Executive Order Will Allow Out-Of-State Funeral Directors To Help In New York

Coronavirus Update: Executive Order Will Allow Out-Of-State Funeral Directors To Help In New York 00:49

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will issue an executive order to allow out-of-state funeral directors to come in and help.

