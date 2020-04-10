Global  

L.A. Prosecutors Add Sexual Assault Charge In Weinstein Case

Newsy Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
L.A. Prosecutors Add Sexual Assault Charge In Weinstein CaseWatch VideoProsecutors in Los Angeles have charged Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of sexual assault for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010.

In February, the former film producer was convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York and is serving a 23-year prison sentence there.

He...
