L.A. Prosecutors Add Sexual Assault Charge In Weinstein Case

Watch VideoProsecutors in Los Angeles have charged Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of sexual assault for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010.



In February, the former film producer was convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York and is serving a 23-year prison sentence there.



