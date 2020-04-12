Kentucky Enforces Mandatory Quarantine For Easter Churchgoers Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe governor of Kentucky is enforcing a mandatory quarantine for anyone who attends a mass gathering on Easter Sunday, in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.



On Good Friday leading up to Easter, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that anyone who attended a religious service, or any large group gathering,

