Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sanders Endorses Democratic Rival Biden

Sanders Endorses Democratic Rival Biden

Eurasia Review Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
By Ken Bredemeier

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday formally endorsed his erstwhile rival, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, for U.S. president in the November national election against Republican President Donald Trump. 

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElliesSideboob

TheLastOfUsPartII * RT @Reuters: Former campaign rival Bernie Sanders endorsed Democratic frontrunner and former vice president Joe Biden for the next presiden… 25 seconds ago

tylerbanham

Tyler Banham 🇨🇦 #StayHomeSaveLives RT @CBCAlerts: Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president, urges unity during joint webcast with former rival. Vermont senator also re… 2 minutes ago

LeopoldOuellet9

Leopold Ouellet Bernie Sanders endorses former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president | CBC News https://t.co/emZxYcp3e5 4 minutes ago

RadioChio

Steve Chiotakis RT @AP: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders endorses former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president. Follow our complete #Election2020 coverage. htt… 5 minutes ago

drsal

Salvador G. Alvarez, PhD RT @tackettdc: WASHINGTON (AP) _ Bernie Sanders endorses former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president 6 minutes ago

VasuShah10

Vasu Shah RT @the_hindu: Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, was formally endorsed by longtime rival Bernie Sanders, a move that m… 11 minutes ago

coolreggiegod

Reggie RT @business: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president https://t.co/49CcZaU5mS https://t.co/2gLN3C8i0K 11 minutes ago

Lilgigglez8

Lilgigglez RT @fox12oregon: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders endorses former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president -@AP 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.