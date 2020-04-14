Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Thailand reports 34 new coronavirus cases, one more death

Thailand reports 34 new coronavirus cases, one more death

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Thailand on Tuesday reported 34 new coronavirus cases and a death of a 52-year old Thai female bus driver in Bangkok.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Thailand reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 52-year-old bus driver dies - https://t.co/mmOtFR0sAM #GoogleAlerts 10 minutes ago

white_noona

JanJan💛✌️💪 RT @WHOThailand: 33 new cases of #COVID19 in Thailand today, bringing the total to 2,551. Almost 50% have recovered. 1,040,000 Village Hea… 1 hour ago

huabin8484

鸟瞰世间 RT @XHNews: Your latest Asia-Pacific #coronavirus news updates: https://t.co/5V9nxnz6Yx -- ASEAN leaders prioritize COVID-19 pandemic contr… 1 hour ago

SLS_Legal

Sai Legal Services Thailand reports 34 new coronavirus cases, one more death https://t.co/7qkHoxie2L https://t.co/8xNu8hFm0v 3 hours ago

XHNews

China Xinhua News Your latest Asia-Pacific #coronavirus news updates: https://t.co/5V9nxnz6Yx -- ASEAN leaders prioritize COVID-19 pa… https://t.co/CO1gVcrHNZ 3 hours ago

thandojo

Hans Solo #Thailand reports 28 new #coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths.Thailand has reported a total of 2,579 cases and 40 fatal… https://t.co/qqWD9Tk59b 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.