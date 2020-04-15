Global  

Britain probably reaching virus peak, says England's Chief Medical Officer

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Britain is probably reaching the peak of its coronavirus epidemic but it is too soon to be confident of that and begin thinking about next steps, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday.
 England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says that government data shows the United Kingdom is likely reaching the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, but it is still too early to discuss the next phases of containment.

