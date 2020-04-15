Britain probably reaching virus peak, says England's Chief Medical Officer
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () Britain is probably reaching the peak of its coronavirus epidemic but it is too soon to be confident of that and begin thinking about next steps, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday.
