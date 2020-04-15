Britain probably reaching virus peak, says England's Chief Medical Officer Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Britain is probably reaching the peak of its coronavirus epidemic but it is too soon to be confident of that and begin thinking about next steps, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 1 week ago UK outbreak is likely peaking: England chief medical officer 01:06 England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says that government data shows the United Kingdom is likely reaching the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, but it is still too early to discuss the next phases of containment.

