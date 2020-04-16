Anne Frank's diary in 2020: vlogging from the annex hideout

Global  

A series of video diaries based on the writings of Jewish teenager Anne Frank during her years hiding from the Nazis during World War Two have become a hit with young viewers, the Anne Frank House Museum said on Thursday.
