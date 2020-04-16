Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Azerbaijan: Crackdown On Critics Amid Pandemic, Warns HRW

Azerbaijan: Crackdown On Critics Amid Pandemic, Warns HRW

Eurasia Review Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Azerbaijan: Crackdown On Critics Amid Pandemic, Warns HRWAzerbaijani authorities are abusing restrictions imposed to slow the spread of Covid-19 to arrest opposition activists and silence government critics, Human Rights Watch said. In recent weeks, the authorities have sentenced at least six activists and a pro-opposition journalist to detention for between 10 and 30 days on spurious...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AllyTrust_

Ally Trust RT @hrw: Azerbaijan: Crackdown on Critics Amid Pandemic https://t.co/KqxIzJHjQl 7 minutes ago

UnadPr

A Koudouss ABEIDNA RT @Giorgi_Gogia: THREAD: #Azerbaijan is using public health emergency for political retaliation to punish legitimate speech. @hrw document… 13 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Azerbaijan: Crackdown On Critics Amid Pandemic, Warns HRW https://t.co/mEguDMCPxc 16 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Azerbaijan: Crackdown On Critics Amid Pandemic, Warns HRW https://t.co/uUHhhD4d0V https://t.co/fz8aGqiiKN 21 minutes ago

NelCastilloA

Nelson Castillo RT @BedeOnKidRights: Ruslan Amirov was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Why? Because he took his child, with authorization, to a hospital for… 50 minutes ago

NelCastilloA

Nelson Castillo RT @Giorgi_Gogia: #Azerbaijan is abusing restrictions imposed to slow the spread of #Covid19 to arrest opposition activists & silence gover… 55 minutes ago

Steph80335

Steph Le Bref Azerbaijan: Crackdown on Critics Amid Pandemic https://t.co/9GXGndpZGg Stop Abusing Restrictions to Retaliate Against Opposition 1 hour ago

ccallihoo

Christine Callihoo, my pronoun is: she/her RT @KenRoth: Just when we need government accountability to ensure officials serve public health rather than themselves, Azerbaijan's Pres… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.