'The U.S. is praying for you', Melania Trump tells UK PM Johnson's pregnant fiancée

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
U.S First Lady Melania Trump called Carrie Symonds, the pregnant fiancée of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to wish the couple a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, a White House statement said on Thursday.
