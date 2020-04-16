Global  

Brazil's Bolsonaro appoints Nelson Teich as health minister

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he had appointed oncologist Nelson Teich as the country's new health minister, shortly after firing his predecessor over disagreements on measures to fight coronavirus.
