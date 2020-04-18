Confirmed Japan coronavirus cases hit 10,000: NHK

Saturday, 18 April 2020 () The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan rose to 10,000 on Saturday, NHK public broadcaster said, just days after a state of emergency was extended to the entire nation in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
According to Reuters Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a forceful plea to the nation on Friday to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
In a speech he said, “Please avoid going out...Everything depends on the action of each individual.”
Japan also expanded their state of emergency this...