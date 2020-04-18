Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep their border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days. Trudeau said it will keep people on both sides of the border safe amid the pandemic. U.S. President Donald Trump said this past Wednesday that the U.S.-Canada […] 👓 View full article

