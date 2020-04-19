Global  

South Korea relaxes some social distancing rules as new virus cases fall

Reuters Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
South Korea extended its social distancing policy for another 15 days on Sunday but offered some relief for churches and sporting fixtures, as it reported just eight new coronavirus infections, the lowest in two months.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New coronavirus cases fall to single digits in South Korea

New coronavirus cases fall to single digits in South Korea 01:27

 South Korea has extended its social distancing policies for another 16 days, but offered some relief to churches and sporting fixtures, as it reported just eight new coronavirus cases - the lowest level in two months. David Doyle reports.

