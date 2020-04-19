Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state: police

'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state: police

Reuters Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Gunmen killed 47 people in attacks on villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina in the early hours of Saturday, local police said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marion206

Marion206 RT @ahramonline: 'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest #Nigeria #Katsina state -police https://t.co/BfzFNAkZ4D #kastina https://t.co/EZOdMo… 26 minutes ago

ahramonline

Ahram Online 'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest #Nigeria #Katsina state -police https://t.co/BfzFNAkZ4D #kastina https://t.co/EZOdMoyIdo 27 minutes ago

Zehiroglu3

Zehiroglu RT @trtworld: "Armed bandits" kill dozens in "organised and simultaneous attacks" in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state – officials https:/… 2 hours ago

trtworld

TRT World "Armed bandits" kill dozens in "organised and simultaneous attacks" in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state – official… https://t.co/abtbvekONY 2 hours ago

NigeriaNewsApp1

Nigeria News 'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest #Nigeria's Katsina state -police https://t.co/XtJDnFoW6X 3 hours ago

Apex_WW

Apex 'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest #Nigeria's Katsina state: police https://t.co/YqU56RNGin 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.