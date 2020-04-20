Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK will review how it handled COVID-19 when time is right, minister says

UK will review how it handled COVID-19 when time is right, minister says

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Britain will review its approach to the coronavirus pandemic to learn what it could have done better, Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, following criticism that the government was too slow to react.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MTVEnglishNews

MTV English News UK will review how it handled COVID-19 when time is right, minister says https://t.co/zWVtoTKmkL 20 minutes ago

Bishopsring

June Bull RT @ReutersBiz: UK will review how it handled COVID-19 when time is right, minister says https://t.co/bCkwrJxxPY https://t.co/Ek4jQdx3VT 24 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen UK Will Review How It Handled COVID-19 When Time Is Right, Minister Says - https://t.co/NiuvqzXDLM 30 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice UK will review how it handled COVID-19 when time is right, minister says https://t.co/tUR5UjMh2I #news 33 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business UK will review how it handled COVID-19 when time is right, minister says https://t.co/bCkwrJxxPY https://t.co/Ek4jQdx3VT 52 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: UPDATE: UK will review how it handled COVID-19 when time is right - Culture Minister Oliver Dowden #SputnikUpdates https:… 55 minutes ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik UPDATE: UK will review how it handled COVID-19 when time is right - Culture Minister Oliver Dowden #SputnikUpdates https://t.co/waEvJ9Y13E 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.