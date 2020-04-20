Witnesses describe chaos during Nova Scotia shooting rampage
Monday, 20 April 2020 () Witnesses have begun to describe the chaos during Sunday's deadly shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, Canada, that saw at least 16 dead at multiple crime scenes and victims “scattered across the province."
Police in the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday (April 19) arrested a 51-year-old gunman who they said was suspected of shootings that had resulted in several victims. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
