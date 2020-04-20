WHO Chief: Worst On Coronavirus Pandemic Yet To Come

Global  

Eurasia Review Monday, 20 April 2020
The chief of the World Health Organization warned Monday that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, even as some countries gingerly started to ease restrictions.

“Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “Let’s prevent this tragedy. It’s a virus that many...
