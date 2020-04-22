Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23

Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23

Reuters India Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Canadian police had yet to determine a motive for the country's worst mass shooting, as the death toll from the carnage in Nova Scotia over the weekend climbed to 23 from 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: At least 17 dead in worst recent mass shooting in Canada

At least 17 dead in worst recent mass shooting in Canada 01:20

 HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA — A man disguised as a police officer killed at least 17 people across Nova Scotia this weekend in one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history, Canada's National Post reports. Canadian police said the suspect set fires and shot at people while dressed as a Royal...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MSpadine

Alessandra RT @Reuters: Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23 https://t.co/Tk7mTcJWbp https://t.co/LNXKOiQqcf 28 minutes ago

826Maureen

🌴☘️Maureen saysG’day 👋🌧⛈💦 Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 22 including shooter/killer Gabriel Wort… https://t.co/NyCl3fi3ZT 35 minutes ago

preueth

Pacific Sanctum✨ They always do this. Idiots . Canada massacre simply shows what is well known : once you have guns everyone gets se… https://t.co/LAoMqfsvHj 43 minutes ago

CasaMagdalenaCo

Casa Magdalena Co. Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23 https://t.co/j4nGVBLRyo #prayCanada23 https://t.co/gDWMRkDcUg 50 minutes ago

SahClaire

Sara Clara RT @abcnews: Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 22 https://t.co/KMZeHDCh6v 52 minutes ago

nobby15

💧DUKE Clyde (Of HANSARD OF THE KEYBOARD) CFW 9💧 Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 22 https://t.co/qf9As1zR2W via @ABCNews 1 hour ago

AnalysisKhabar

Daily Khabar Analysis Police hunt for motive as Canada’s worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23 https://t.co/SJb4W1pThy 1 hour ago

NASSLEO1

NASSLEO Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23 https://t.co/mHjcfQHTNe 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.