Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Canadian police had yet to determine a motive for the country's worst mass shooting, as the death toll from the carnage in Nova Scotia over the weekend climbed to 23 from 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Tuesday.
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA — A man disguised as a police officer killed at least 17 people across Nova Scotia this weekend in one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history, Canada's National Post reports.
Canadian police said the suspect set fires and shot at people while dressed as a Royal...
