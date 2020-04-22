Global  

Trump instructs U.S. Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats 'if they harass our ships at sea'

Reuters Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had instructed the U.S. Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea, a week after 11 vessels from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came dangerously close to U.S. ships in the Gulf.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Trump Says He's Instructed Navy To Shoot Down Any Iranian Boats Harassing US Ships

Trump Says He's Instructed Navy To Shoot Down Any Iranian Boats Harassing US Ships 00:32

 President Trump tweeted about Iran.

