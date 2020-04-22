Teen activist Thunberg joins Earth Day climate rallying calls

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined calls on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday for a combined effort to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis.



Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 14 hours ago 'Our house is on fire': Greta Thunberg's Earth Day call to action 00:58 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future has partnered with LA-based creative agency FF to launch a new campaign on Tuesday evening (April 21) as part of World Earth Day, which falls on Wednesday (April 22).