Teen activist Thunberg joins Earth Day climate rallying calls

Reuters Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined calls on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday for a combined effort to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Our house is on fire': Greta Thunberg's Earth Day call to action

'Our house is on fire': Greta Thunberg's Earth Day call to action 00:58

 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future has partnered with LA-based creative agency FF to launch a new campaign on Tuesday evening (April 21) as part of World Earth Day, which falls on Wednesday (April 22).

