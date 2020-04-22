New York, New Jersey And Connecticut To Launch Contact Tracing Program

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Watch VideoNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday the state is working with New Jersey and Connecticut to launch a contact tracing program.



