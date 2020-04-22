Global  

New York, New Jersey And Connecticut To Launch Contact Tracing Program

Newsy Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
New York, New Jersey And Connecticut To Launch Contact Tracing ProgramWatch VideoNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday the state is working with New Jersey and Connecticut to launch a contact tracing program.

It's a three-step process: Test, trace and isolate. If a person tests positive for the coronavirus, a "tracer" tracks down who that person has been in contact with. If any of those...
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Announces Joint Contact Tracing Program With New York, Connecticut

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Announces Joint Contact Tracing Program With New York, Connecticut 01:56

 Kimberly Davis reports.

