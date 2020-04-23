Global  

Coronavirus: US unemployment hits another record high after 4.4m more workers file for jobless aid

Independent Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Another 4.4 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus pandemic continued to cause one of the nation's worst economic downturns, with 26 million people reporting layoffs since the outbreak began.
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Tracking unemployment benefits

Tracking unemployment benefits 02:33

 Contractors, gig workers and more are supposed to be eligible.

