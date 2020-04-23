Coronavirus: US unemployment hits another record high after 4.4m more workers file for jobless aid Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Another 4.4 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus pandemic continued to cause one of the nation's worst economic downturns, with 26 million people reporting layoffs since the outbreak began. 👓 View full article

