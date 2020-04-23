Global  

Egypt loosening some lockdown restrictions for Ramadan; coronavirus toll rises

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Egypt will ease its coronavirus lockdown for the holy fasting month of Ramadan by allowing more businesses to reopen and shortening a night-time curfew, the prime minister said on Thursday, as new coronavirus cases reached the highest daily toll since the first infection was confirmed in February.
