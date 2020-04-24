Global  

China gives WHO 30 million dollars more

Mid-Day Friday, 24 April 2020
Cash-rich China on Thursday announced an additional USD 30 million grant to the World Health Organization to support its global fight against the deadly coronavirus, days after Beijing expressed "serious concern" over President Donald Trump's decision to freeze US' funding for the UN health agency over its handling of the...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: After Donald Trump halts funding, China vows $30 million for WHO | Covid-19

After Donald Trump halts funding, China vows $30 million for WHO | Covid-19 01:40

 Just days after the United States of America announced its decision to 'halt' funding to the World Health Organisation, China stepped in. Beijing announced a donation of $30 million, in addition to $20 million given to WHO earlier. China said that this amount was for battling the ongoing Covid-19...

