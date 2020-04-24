Suspected Hutu militiamen killed 16 people, including 12 rangers, on Friday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park, a government official said, in the deadliest such attack in Virunga's recent history.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Esther Estany RT @lisadougan: Terrible, terrible news. Eastern #Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 #Virunga park rangers https://t.co/DkzMhUkhu9 5 minutes ago David Lewis "The guards ... died while assisting the civilian vehicle that had been caught under fire from the attackers." Almo… https://t.co/p8OkjfpRg7 9 minutes ago Liberal Resistance Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers https://t.co/J5qIwszHyd https://t.co/Kk1f2nMw3D 16 minutes ago Fatuma kalala Alimasi Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers https://t.co/pYhTpjnUVZ 20 minutes ago Jason Patinkin RT @Greatlakeshack: Suspected Hutu militiamen killed 16 people, including 12 rangers, on Friday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s V… 34 minutes ago thesoniav Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/xET9vc3Ju4 47 minutes ago Prophecy Daily Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers - Reuters https://t.co/jrj3PRCqzK 48 minutes ago Shauntv Suspected Hutu militiamen killed 16 people, including 12 rangers, on Friday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo… https://t.co/xveW8Qtupk 1 hour ago