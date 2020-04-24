Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers

Global  

Suspected Hutu militiamen killed 16 people, including 12 rangers, on Friday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park, a government official said, in the deadliest such attack in Virunga's recent history.
