Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

Reuters Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country, while keeping 24-hour curfews in the city of Mecca and in neighbourhoods previously put in isolation, state news agency SPA said.
