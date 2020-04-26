Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country, while keeping 24-hour curfews in the city of Mecca and in neighbourhoods previously put in isolation, state news agency SPA said.

