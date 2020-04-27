Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Donald Trump: Press briefings not worth my time

Donald Trump: Press briefings not worth my time

Mid-Day Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump tweeted that his daily Coronavirus briefings were not worth his time, two days after sparking a furore by suggesting patients might be injected with disinfectant to kill an infection.

He appeared to confirm media reports that he was considering halting the briefings, which dominate early-evening cable...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment

Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment 00:32

 US President Donald Trump holds a press briefing on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, including the suggestion that a disinfectant injection could be developed as a treatment.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlueDee6

Converted2Blue RT @joncoopertweets: Governors of both parties urge Trump to keep press briefings 'fact-based' after his disinfectant comments "I want to… 6 minutes ago

sebinbn

Sebin B Nidhiri Why press conferences? Now on , #MannKiBaat only. @realDonaldTrump says briefings 'not worth the effort' amid fal… https://t.co/1VlRZhE8nW 28 minutes ago

tesslass

Tess  RT @AdamBlickstein: Donald Trump on twitter without daily press briefings https://t.co/Uu4b3iLppz 1 hour ago

BrianPaulin5

Brian Paulin RT @SkyNews: Donald Trump has said his news conferences are "not worth the time and effort" after he faced condemnation for suggesting disi… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.