Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

US President Donald Trump has ruled out making any changes in the date of the November 3 presidential election because of the Coronavirus pandemic. "I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3, it's a good number," Trump told reporters at his White House news conference. His likely... US President Donald Trump has ruled out making any changes in the date of the November 3 presidential election because of the Coronavirus pandemic. "I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3, it's a good number," Trump told reporters at his White House news conference. His likely 👓 View full article