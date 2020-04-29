Global  

UK death toll 27,241, opposition Labour leader Starmer says

Reuters Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll is probably higher than 27,241 making it one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday as he questioned the government's response to the outbreak.
Labour leader launches 'Call Keir' public meetings 00:57

 In a public meeting via Zoom, Labour leader Keir Starmer called on the Government to be more transparent about their lockdown exit strategy. In the meeting with residents of Tees Valley he discusses how coming out of lockdown should be negotiated.

Starmer challenges Raab over coronavirus response at Labour leader’s first PMQs

The Government was accused of being slow to respond to the coronavirus crisis as Dominic Raab faced questions on testing and protection for NHS and care workers in his Prime Minister’s Questions..

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in profile

A look at the career of new Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who will take part in his first PMQs as Leader of the Opposition on Wednesday.

UK reports Europe's second-highest coronavirus death toll after ItalyOpposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer criticized Johnson's response to the world's worst public health crisis since the 1918 influenza outbreak.
Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Monday he would support any extension of social distancing measures, calling for a "national consensus"...
