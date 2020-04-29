UK death toll 27,241, opposition Labour leader Starmer says
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll is probably higher than 27,241 making it one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday as he questioned the government's response to the outbreak.
In a public meeting via Zoom, Labour leader Keir Starmer called on the Government to be more transparent about their lockdown exit strategy. In the meeting with residents of Tees Valley he discusses how coming out of lockdown should be negotiated.