News24.com | Trump says 'glad' Kim Jong Un 'is back, and well'



Recent related videos from verified sources Mystery of the missing Kim Jong-Un: All you need to know



It's been over two weeks that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has not been seen. Rumour mills are abuzz with several theories doing the rounds about the North Korean leader. US President Donald Trump.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published 1 day ago Where is Kim Jong-un? Trump Can't Say?



NORTH KOREA — Quoting U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, the BBC wrote that U.S. officials 'haven't seen' North Korea's leader since the 36-year-old last appeared in state media on April 12th; his.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:15 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump says 'glad' to see Kim Jong-un back in public President Trump tweeted today that he was "glad" to see that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un was back in public life and doing well after he made his first...

Independent 15 hours ago



Trump says glad to see North Korea's Kim 'back, and well!' U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday responded to reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's reappearance in public with a tweet saying, "I, for one, am...

Reuters 15 hours ago



