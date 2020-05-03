News24.com | Trump says 'glad' Kim Jong Un 'is back, and well'

North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11. Gavino Garay has more.
It's been over two weeks that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has not been seen. Rumour mills are abuzz with several theories doing the rounds about the North Korean leader. US President Donald Trump..
NORTH KOREA — Quoting U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, the BBC wrote that U.S. officials 'haven't seen' North Korea's leader since the 36-year-old last appeared in state media on April 12th; his..