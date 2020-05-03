Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | Trump says 'glad' Kim Jong Un 'is back, and well'

News24.com | Trump says 'glad' Kim Jong Un 'is back, and well'

News24 Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has said he was "glad" about the reappearance of Kim Jong Un and that the North Korea leader is apparently healthy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un reportedly seen in public

Kim Jong Un reportedly seen in public 00:48

 North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11. Gavino Garay has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mystery of the missing Kim Jong-Un: All you need to know [Video]

Mystery of the missing Kim Jong-Un: All you need to know

It's been over two weeks that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has not been seen. Rumour mills are abuzz with several theories doing the rounds about the North Korean leader. US President Donald Trump..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Where is Kim Jong-un? Trump Can't Say? [Video]

Where is Kim Jong-un? Trump Can't Say?

NORTH KOREA — Quoting U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, the BBC wrote that U.S. officials 'haven't seen' North Korea's leader since the 36-year-old last appeared in state media on April 12th; his..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says 'glad' to see Kim Jong-un back in public

President Trump tweeted today that he was "glad" to see that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un was back in public life and doing well after he made his first...
Independent

Trump says glad to see North Korea's Kim 'back, and well!'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday responded to reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's reappearance in public with a tweet saying, "I, for one, am...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this