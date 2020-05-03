Glad to see North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is 'back and well': US President Donald Trump
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is glad to see that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who was reported to be suffering from some serious health complication, was "back and well"."I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!" Trump tweetd.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public after a gap of almost three weeks. Kim's absence at an event to commemorate his grandfather's birth anniversary had sparked speculation about his health. Kim Il Sung founded the current-day North Korean state. Reports had suggested that Kim Jong Un...
