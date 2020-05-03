Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Glad to see North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is 'back and well': US President Donald Trump

Glad to see North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is 'back and well': US President Donald Trump

Zee News Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is glad to see that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who was reported to be suffering from some serious health complication, was "back and well"."I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!" Trump tweetd.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Kim Jong Un makes public appearance after rumours of critical illness

Watch: Kim Jong Un makes public appearance after rumours of critical illness 01:37

 North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public after a gap of almost three weeks. Kim's absence at an event to commemorate his grandfather's birth anniversary had sparked speculation about his health. Kim Il Sung founded the current-day North Korean state. Reports had suggested that Kim Jong Un...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Video shows Kim Jong Un weeks after disappearance [Video]

Video shows Kim Jong Un weeks after disappearance

North Korea's state-run media have shown video they say shows leader Kim Jong Un touring a fertilizer factory, after weeks of rumor regarding his health and whereabouts.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
First appearance of Kim Jong Un in three weeks [Video]

First appearance of Kim Jong Un in three weeks

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un was speculated as a possible new leader as rumours grew of his health.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amid rising suspense, South Korea says North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is 'alive and well'

Amid rising speculations over the health of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea has reiterated that the reclusive leader is "alive and well."
Zee News

China says no information to offer regarding North Korea leader Kim

China's foreign ministry said on Monday it has no information to offer regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, amid conflicting reports and speculation about...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersDeutsche WelleZee NewsSOHH

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OFFICIALHINDUT1

Team SCBदिल मेरा है हिन्दुत्व RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Glad to see North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is 'back and well': US President Donald Trump https://t.co/RyI6w4IKKB #Don… 5 minutes ago

ErikAamot

Erik Aamot @JoelNeumann @ScottAdamsSays I'm just glad to see North Korea is a free society where its leader sets the example b… https://t.co/O5ERmqtTzf 7 minutes ago

Allan78727186

@Allan Trump 'glad to see' North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un 'back and well' #KimJongUnAlive probably upset that Tr… https://t.co/tNJyGaX9wR 12 minutes ago

tribunephl

Daily Tribune @POTUS tweeted he’s glad about the reappearance of Kim Jong Un and that the North Korea leader is apparently health… https://t.co/ZNlxZHj7x9 13 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Glad to see North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is 'back and well': US President Donald Trump https://t.co/RyI6w4IKKB… https://t.co/LyPLidvhDf 14 minutes ago

shubhamsen56

Shubham Sen RT @htTweets: US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was “glad” about the reappearance of Kim Jong Un and that the North Korea leader i… 16 minutes ago

Lislehouse

Eric Brown @realDonaldTrump Figures you’d be glad to see North Korea’s leader China’s leader Russia’s leader anybody but our allies. Corporate Traitor! 28 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was “glad” about the reappearance of Kim Jong Un and that the North Kore… https://t.co/tP7jqtrITE 30 minutes ago