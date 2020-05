European Defense Should Not Be The Casualty Of ‘The Great Lockdown’ Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Europe is currently facing an unprecedented medical crisis, which will have gigantic economic consequences and could turn into a severe depression. Whereas the EU is planning its ‘exit strategy’ and long-term response to the pandemic, the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for 2021-27 has been reframed in recent weeks to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Eurasia Review European Defense Should Not Be The Casualty Of ‘The Great Lockdown’ https://t.co/2pHvJoQFdz 32 minutes ago Eurasia Review European Defense Should Not Be The Casualty Of ‘The Great Lockdown’ https://t.co/hAvVsZ3TUW https://t.co/Dfkv8bvGFE 32 minutes ago