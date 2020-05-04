Global  

Russia reports record 10K new cases

Mid-Day Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Russia reported more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the first time the country's daily tally reached five figures."More than half of the 10,633 new cases reported were in Moscow, where concern is rising about whether the capital's medical facilities will be overwhelmed. Russia has recorded more than...
