Syria's Assad warns of 'catastrophe' if coronavirus cases spike

Reuters Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad warned on Monday that the country could face a "real catastrophe" if coronavirus cases spike and overwhelm health services.
