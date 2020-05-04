Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Amid Kim Jong Un's health rumors, experts ask: Is North Korea ready for a female leader?

Amid Kim Jong Un's health rumors, experts ask: Is North Korea ready for a female leader?

FOXNews.com Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
She cuts an intriguing figure: the demure diplomat, the ambitious politician, and of course, the little sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. As rumors running rampant that the Supreme Leader is dead, speculation is swirling that Kim Yo Jong is the most likely successor. But is the deeply patriarchal dynasty ready for a female leader?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un reportedly seen in public

Kim Jong Un reportedly seen in public 00:48

 North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11. Gavino Garay has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Jong-Un Death Rumours Debunked After North Korea Releases Photos [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Death Rumours Debunked After North Korea Releases Photos

Kim Jong-Un Death Rumours Debunked After North Korea Releases Photos

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:02Published
How Has Coronavirus Really Affected The Secretive State Of North Korea? [Video]

How Has Coronavirus Really Affected The Secretive State Of North Korea?

The secretive state of North Korea has claimed it has had no cases of coronavirus – but experts say that is very unlikely to be the case. So how has the global pandemic affected the country? Despite..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Satellite imagery finds likely Kim train amid health rumors

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been parked at his compound on the country’s east coast since last...
Seattle Times Also reported by •IndiaTimesJapan Today

South Korea Blue House's assessment is Kim Jong Un did not have surgery: Yonhap

South Korea's assessment is that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not have a surgery, local news outlet Yonhap said, citing an unidentified senior official at...
Reuters Also reported by •Zee NewsSeattle TimesDeutsche Welle

Tweets about this

cybergenica

Daniel St.Pierre 📖🕊🛩👨‍🌾🏖🎣 🇨🇦🏒🍺 Amid Kim Jong Un's health rumors, experts ask: Is North Korea ready for a female leader? https://t.co/QsnoktOv4X #FoxNews #CNN #MSNBC 3 minutes ago

tomy2875

Tomy Amid Kim Jong Un's health rumors, experts ask: Is North Korea ready for a female leader? https://t.co/3d3AdG5DFK 4 minutes ago

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #91c56d443f9952e483b8eb80c8885835 Amid Kim Jong Un's health rumors, experts ask: Is North Korea ready for a female… https://t.co/1kAEQP0J7h 6 minutes ago

ApkaKhidmatgaar

Khidmatgaar #NewsUpdate "Amid Kim Jong Un's health rumors, experts ask: Is North Korea ready for a female leader?" via #FoxNews… https://t.co/y4rQUgsIr6 9 minutes ago

CornhuskerMax

Axe Bonald RT @TIME: North Korea's Kim Jong Un reportedly appears in public amid rampant health rumors https://t.co/xRXqbitejB https://t.co/0P4ctKSCSJ 11 minutes ago