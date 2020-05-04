Amid Kim Jong Un's health rumors, experts ask: Is North Korea ready for a female leader?
Monday, 4 May 2020 () She cuts an intriguing figure: the demure diplomat, the ambitious politician, and of course, the little sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. As rumors running rampant that the Supreme Leader is dead, speculation is swirling that Kim Yo Jong is the most likely successor. But is the deeply patriarchal dynasty ready for a female leader?
North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11. Gavino Garay has more.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been parked at his compound on the country’s east coast since last... Seattle Times Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Japan Today
South Korea's assessment is that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not have a surgery, local news outlet Yonhap said, citing an unidentified senior official at... Reuters Also reported by •Zee News •Seattle Times •Deutsche Welle