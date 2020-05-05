Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia's Qantas extends flight cancellations

Mid-Day Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Australian flag carrier, Qantas on Tuesday extended international flight cancellations till the end of July, but said that it was in a strong position to endure disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said that domestic flights would be cancelled till the end of June and international services until the end of...
