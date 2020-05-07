News24.com | Cardinal Pell knew of clergy abuse for decades: inquiry
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Cardinal George Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in Australia as far back as the 1970s and failed to seek the removal of accused priests, according to parts of a top-level inquiry released.
An Australian inquiry into child sex abuse in the Catholic Church and other institutions found former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell was aware of child sex abuse and failed to take steps to get the priests removed. Emer McCarthy reports.
The Vatican says it welcomes the acquittal of Cardinal Pell by an Australian court on child abuse charges, saying he "waited for the truth to be ascertained. Earlier Pope Francis used his morning mass..