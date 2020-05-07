Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | Cardinal Pell knew of clergy abuse for decades: inquiry

News24.com | Cardinal Pell knew of clergy abuse for decades: inquiry

News24 Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Cardinal George Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in Australia as far back as the 1970s and failed to seek the removal of accused priests, according to parts of a top-level inquiry released.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Inquiry found Pell should have reported abuse

Inquiry found Pell should have reported abuse 01:20

 An Australian inquiry into child sex abuse in the Catholic Church and other institutions found former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell was aware of child sex abuse and failed to take steps to get the priests removed. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Freed George Pell asks press to keep 'social distance' [Video]

Freed George Pell asks press to keep 'social distance'

Former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell was seen at an Australian gas station, just a day after his court acquittal and release from prison on sexual abuse allegations.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
After Cardinal Pell acquitted, pope decries "unjust sentences" [Video]

After Cardinal Pell acquitted, pope decries "unjust sentences"

The Vatican says it welcomes the acquittal of Cardinal Pell by an Australian court on child abuse charges, saying he "waited for the truth to be ascertained. Earlier Pope Francis used his morning mass..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cardinal George Pell 'knew of clergy abuse for decades'

Cardinal George Pell 'knew of clergy abuse for decades'Cardinal George Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in Australia as far back as the 1970s and failed to seek the removal of accused priests,...
WorldNews

Cardinal Pell 'knew of' clergy abuse, says Australian royal commission

The ex-Vatican treasurer was aware of priests' abuse in Australia and failed to act, an inquiry says.
BBC News


Tweets about this