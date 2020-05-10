UK COVID deaths top 31K as another 626 die; six-week-old baby latest victim
Sunday, 10 May 2020 () Another 626 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain, bringing the total Coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 31,241, environment secretary George Eustice said. The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.
Earlier in the day, the National Health Service (NHS),...
