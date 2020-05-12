Global  

2,000 Former DOJ Employees Call For Attorney General's Resignation

Newsy Tuesday, 12 May 2020
2,000 Former DOJ Employees Call For Attorney General's ResignationWatch VideoOver 2,000 former Justice Department employees have signed a statement calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign.

The signees also asked Congress to censure Barr over the "unprecedented" abandonment of former national security adviser Michael Flynn's case.

The statement accuses Barr of "repeated...
