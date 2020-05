Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Watch VideoLos Angeles County stay-at-home orders will most likely be extended for the next three months, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.



Ferrer made the comment during a board meeting Tuesday. She said orders could be lifted earlier if there was a "dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand." She... Watch VideoLos Angeles County stay-at-home orders will most likely be extended for the next three months, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.Ferrer made the comment during a board meeting Tuesday. She said orders could be lifted earlier if there was a "dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand." She 👓 View full article