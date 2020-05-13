Global  

COVID-19 Restrictions Ease in England

Newsy Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
COVID-19 Restrictions Ease in EnglandWatch VideoPeople are beginning to return to work in parts of England as the U.K. government eases some COVID-19 restrictions.

The BBC reports that public transportation in England saw an increase in activity Wednesday, as some people headed into work. 

On Sunday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the country that...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
 Commuters begin their return to work as strict lockdown restrictions are lifted. The Government has advised that businesses in England should consider reopening if they can do so safely. But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged people not to "flood back" onto public transport and look at other...

